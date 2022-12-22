See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Rebecca Ruebsamen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Ruebsamen, MD

Dr. Rebecca Ruebsamen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. 

Dr. Ruebsamen works at Santa Maria Women's Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ruebsamen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Maria Women's Health Center
    220 S Palisade Dr Ste 203, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 354-7101
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Screening
Syphilis Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Syphilis Screening
Gonorrhea Screening

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Rebecca Ruebsamen, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659861631
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rebecca Ruebsamen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruebsamen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ruebsamen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ruebsamen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ruebsamen works at Santa Maria Women's Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ruebsamen’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruebsamen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruebsamen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruebsamen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruebsamen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

