Dr. Rebecca Sandler, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Sandler, MD

Dr. Rebecca Sandler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine.

Dr. Sandler works at Bergen Medical Associates in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Belleville, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sandler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bergen Surgical Center
    1 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652
  2. 2
    Diabetes Associates Belleville, NJ
    5 Franklin Ave Ste 307, Belleville, NJ 07109
  3. 3
    Diabetes Endcocrinology Metabolism Spec
    6 Brighton Rd Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07012

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Perimenopause
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Yeast Infections
    May 15, 2020
    Dr. Sandler is a GREAT doctor! She explains all that you need to know very thoroughly and cares for the well-being of her patient. Her office staff is also very professional and very helpful!
    Yvonne Cardenas — May 15, 2020
    About Dr. Rebecca Sandler, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1831394527
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

