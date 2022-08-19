Dr. Rebecca Scandrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scandrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Scandrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Scandrett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Franklin Medical Group1320 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 709-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thoroughly knowledgeable of all the latest interventions and medications. Spends whatever amount of time needed so patients understand and are comprehend their condition and treatment plan, Caring and compassionate person to both patient and family members.
About Dr. Rebecca Scandrett, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1972720522
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- NY Presby Hosp Columbia University
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scandrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scandrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scandrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scandrett has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scandrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scandrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scandrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scandrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scandrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.