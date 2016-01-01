Dr. Rebecca Schuster, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Schuster, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Schuster, DO
Dr. Rebecca Schuster, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Adena Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schuster works at
Dr. Schuster's Office Locations
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy807 Farson St Ste 230, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Schuster, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1730492141
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
