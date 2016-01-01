Overview of Dr. Rebecca Schuster, DO

Dr. Rebecca Schuster, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Adena Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schuster works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.