Dr. Rebecca Schwanecke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwanecke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Schwanecke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Schwanecke, MD
Dr. Rebecca Schwanecke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Saint Joseph Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Schwanecke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schwanecke's Office Locations
-
1
Neonatology & Pediatrics Associates4151 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 771-3572
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Driscoll Health Plan
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwanecke?
She is a great Doctor and we'll respected. She answers all your questions. My children love her!
About Dr. Rebecca Schwanecke, MD
- Pediatrics
- 64 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1568439016
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med Affil Hospital
- U Santo Tomas Hosp
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
- University of Santo Tomas, Manila
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwanecke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwanecke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwanecke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwanecke works at
Dr. Schwanecke speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwanecke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwanecke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwanecke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwanecke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.