Dr. Rebecca Schwanecke, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
64 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Schwanecke, MD

Dr. Rebecca Schwanecke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Saint Joseph Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Schwanecke works at Neonatology & Pediatrics Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwanecke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neonatology & Pediatrics Associates
    4151 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 771-3572

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Newborn Jaundice
Cough
Abdominal Pain

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Driscoll Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 23, 2017
    She is a great Doctor and we'll respected. She answers all your questions. My children love her!
    — Aug 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Schwanecke, MD
    About Dr. Rebecca Schwanecke, MD

    Pediatrics
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    64 years of experience
    • 64 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    1568439016
    • 1568439016
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Med Affil Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Santo Tomas Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Santo Tomas, Manila
    Undergraduate School
    Pediatrics
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Schwanecke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwanecke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwanecke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwanecke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwanecke works at Neonatology & Pediatrics Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schwanecke’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwanecke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwanecke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwanecke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwanecke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

