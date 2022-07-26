Dr. Rebecca Sentman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sentman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Sentman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Sentman, MD
Dr. Rebecca Sentman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Med Coll of VA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Sentman's Office Locations
Nephrology & Hypertension Medical Associates1115 Lexington Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 421-3879
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant, personable, and super professional. She's wonderful!
About Dr. Rebecca Sentman, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Virginia Hospitals
- Univ Of Wisconsin Hosps
- Univ Of Wisconsin Hosps
- Med Coll of VA
- Nephrology
Dr. Sentman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sentman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sentman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sentman has seen patients for Acidosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sentman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sentman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sentman.
