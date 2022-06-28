Dr. Rebecca Shanesmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanesmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Shanesmith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Shanesmith, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Shanesmith works at
Locations
Baylor Scott & White1700 University Dr E Fl 2, College Station, TX 77840 Directions (979) 691-3000
Ecu Pharmacy517 MOYE BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (866) 600-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Each time Dr. Shanesmite inspects my skin with her assistant taking notes. Never have I received better care. Removal of minor skin growths are painless and effortless on my part. Too bad their admin staff is failing and cancelling my appointments with no reason. It's a BS&W problem overall, not just them. Too bad I have to move on. The Admin. Dept. doesn't like Vets it seems. They keep sending me bills, that go to collections that I don't owe. Hundreds of hours on the phone with their billing Dpt. I'm done. It was nice while it lasted.
About Dr. Rebecca Shanesmith, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1437390564
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanesmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanesmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shanesmith works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanesmith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanesmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanesmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanesmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.