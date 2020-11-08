Dr. Rebecca Short, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Short, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Short, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Trihealth Os LLC6949 Good Samaritan Dr Ste 230, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knowledgeable, courteous. Explains everything and answers your questions.
About Dr. Rebecca Short, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Short has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Short accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Short has seen patients for Warts, Rash and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Short on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Short. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Short.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Short, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Short appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.