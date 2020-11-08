Overview

Dr. Rebecca Short, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Short works at Trihealth Os LLC in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Rash and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.