Dr. Rebecca Shpall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shpall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Shpall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Shpall, MD is a Dermatologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.
Dr. Shpall works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shpall?
Such an amazing doctor! Especially since my last visit to a dermatologist in Canada was the most awful experience ever, Dr. Schpall was very personable, listened to my issues and answered them (with diagrams) professionally. Absolutely will recommend!
About Dr. Rebecca Shpall, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1043386527
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shpall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shpall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shpall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shpall works at
Dr. Shpall has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shpall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shpall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shpall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shpall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shpall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.