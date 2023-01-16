Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Mill, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Locations
Fort Mill Dermatology - Fort Mill1700 1st Baxter Xing Ste 101, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 723-8543
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I had a wonderful all around experience this morning at Dr. Smith's office. Front desk staff were very friendly and accommodating, nurses were knowledgeable and congenial and Dr. Smith was her usual bubbly self with a wonderful bedside manner. She listened to me with interest, explained her thoughts and plan moving forward and offered confidence and hope that my situation would be resolved. Thanks to ALL!
About Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Texas Childrens Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.