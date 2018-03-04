See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Naples, FL
Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD

Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their residency with La State University School Of Med

Dr. Smith works at Nch North Naples Hospital in Naples, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nch North Naples Hospital
    11190 Health Park Blvd, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 552-7222
  2. 2
    Collier Heart Group Pllc
    311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 304, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 552-7222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer Pain
Chronic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 04, 2018
    Personable, professional, caring ... Dr. Smith is an exceptional doctor, bringing her years of experience, knowledge, and compassionate patient care to my father, who is in hospice care. I couldn't be happier knowing he has the best care available in the area.
    Jack Spring in Naples, FL — Mar 04, 2018
    About Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598702342
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La State University School Of Med
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Nch North Naples Hospital in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

