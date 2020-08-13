Overview of Dr. Rebecca Stachniak, MD

Dr. Rebecca Stachniak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Stachniak works at Brain and Spine Center of Texas in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.