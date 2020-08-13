See All Neurosurgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Rebecca Stachniak, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (62)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Stachniak, MD

Dr. Rebecca Stachniak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Stachniak works at Brain and Spine Center of Texas in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stachniak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brain and Spine Center of Texas
    3060 Communications Pkwy Ste 201, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 943-9779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 13, 2020
    I was diagnosed with lumbar stenosis, lumbar degenerative disease, and spondylolisthesis. After interviewing other neurosurgeons I chose Dr. Stachniak for my surgery and care. Her surgical brillance was matched by her ability to relate to me as a patient establishing a bond of trust instilling confidence via her abilities to listen to me, to ask questions and to give information. Underneath all of her learnedness as a physician was a transparent valuing of me as a human being. The relationship was one of healing. Everyday that I stand at the lecture podium to teach, or sit to write another book,or put my foot into the stirrup of a saddle to ride with my two six-year old granddaughters, I say a silent thank you to Dr. Stachniak and to the Numinous for giving me my legs back. Thank you and your staff for I am living a fulfilled and meaningful life. Dr. Suzanne Hales, Swiss trained Jungian Analyst
    Suzanne Hales — Aug 13, 2020
    About Dr. Rebecca Stachniak, MD

    Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1669485025
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Stachniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stachniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stachniak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stachniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stachniak works at Brain and Spine Center of Texas in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stachniak’s profile.

    Dr. Stachniak has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stachniak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Stachniak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stachniak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stachniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stachniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

