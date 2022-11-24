Overview of Dr. Rebecca Stern, MD

Dr. Rebecca Stern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Stern works at Angelides & Stern MDS in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.