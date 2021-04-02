Dr. Rebecca Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Miller, MD
Dr. Rebecca Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Montgomery Women's Health Associates470 Taylor Rd Ste 300, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 277-8330
Baptist Medical Center East400 Taylor Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 277-8330
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I switched from my OB/GYN a few years ago after my ovaries were removed and my child-bearing years came to an end. I have enjoyed having Dr. Miller as my GYN. She is always attentive and takes time to listen to my concerns. She does not rush, your appointment is YOUR time with her, she's not trying to see 3-4 patients at the same time. I value her professional expertise. The staff is friendly and professional. The wait room tend to be full at times, however there are other doctors in the practice. Dr. Miller's staff stays on schedule with her patients' appointments.
About Dr. Rebecca Miller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
