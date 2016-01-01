Dr. Rebecca Streeter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Streeter, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Streeter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Streeter works at
Locations
-
1
St. Vincent's Urgent Care Center - Stratford3272 MAIN ST, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 380-3910
-
2
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County2979 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 683-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Streeter?
About Dr. Rebecca Streeter, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376703736
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia University Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Streeter accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Streeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Streeter works at
Dr. Streeter has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Streeter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Streeter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streeter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.