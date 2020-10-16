Overview of Dr. Rebecca Studinger, MD

Dr. Rebecca Studinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Studinger works at Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus in Novi, MI with other offices in Howell, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.