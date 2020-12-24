Dr. Tamas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Tamas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Tamas, MD
Dr. Rebecca Tamas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Tamas' Office Locations
University of Louisville Pulmonary and Critical Care Team550 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 852-5866
Molina Healthcare of Illinois Inc.1520 Kensington Rd Ste 212, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (502) 313-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. Genuinely cared about my problems. Warm and compassionate. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Rebecca Tamas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
