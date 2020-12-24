Overview of Dr. Rebecca Tamas, MD

Dr. Rebecca Tamas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Tamas works at University of Louisville Pulmonary and Critical Care Team in Louisville, KY with other offices in Oak Brook, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.