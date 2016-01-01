Dr. Rebecca Tamez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Tamez, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Tamez, MD is a Dermatologist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Tamez works at
Locations
-
1
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (516) 632-3000
-
2
Medisys Family Care -east New York3080 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11208 Directions (718) 647-0240
-
3
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center13420 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6742
-
4
Womens Health Care13303 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 657-7093
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tamez?
About Dr. Rebecca Tamez, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942576095
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York University
- Purdue University / Main Campus
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamez accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamez works at
Dr. Tamez has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Tamez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.