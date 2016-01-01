See All Dermatologists in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Rebecca Tamez, MD

Dermatology
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Tamez, MD is a Dermatologist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Tamez works at TJH Medical Services in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 632-3000
  2. 2
    Medisys Family Care -east New York
    3080 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 647-0240
  3. 3
    Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    13420 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 206-6742
  4. 4
    Womens Health Care
    13303 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 657-7093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Amerihealth
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Rebecca Tamez, MD

    Dermatology
    11 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1942576095
    Education & Certifications

    Hofstra University School of Medicine
    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    New York University
    Purdue University / Main Campus
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Tamez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tamez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tamez has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tamez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

