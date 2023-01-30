Overview of Dr. Rebecca Tanner, MD

Dr. Rebecca Tanner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus and Mountain Point Medical Center.



Dr. Tanner works at JORDAN VALLEY INTERNAL MEDICINE in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.