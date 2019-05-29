Dr. Rebecca Thibodeau Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thibodeau Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Thibodeau Khan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Monarch Women's Wellness3802 Poplar Hill Rd Ste C, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions (757) 673-8383
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
If you are worried about finding an LGBT friendly doctor, definitely come to her. She was very friendly and helped me feel at ease. I hadn't been to an OBGYN in years because of a bad experience with a doctor. Dr.Khan turned out to have lots of experience with transgender men and helped me with everything I needed.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1770558504
- Eastern Va School Med
- Eastern VA Med Sch
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Auburn University
Dr. Thibodeau Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thibodeau Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thibodeau Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thibodeau Khan has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thibodeau Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Thibodeau Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thibodeau Khan.
