Dr. Rebecca Van Miller, DDS
Dr. Rebecca Van Miller, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Green Bay, WI. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
Meadowbrook Smiles2550 Glendale Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313 Directions (920) 307-7254Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Timbercreek Smiles1926 Dickinson Rd, De Pere, WI 54115 Directions (920) 307-7248MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
had two procedures a 40 year old filling replaced and a second equally as vintage filling replaced with a crown. crowns made on site, with who procedure taking less than 2 hours. not to mention the great xmas singing voice!!!
- Dentistry
- English
- 1053534289
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
