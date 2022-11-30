See All General Dentists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Rebecca Van Miller, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rebecca Van Miller, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (100)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Van Miller, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Green Bay, WI. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS

Dr. Van Miller works at Meadowbrook Smiles in Green Bay, WI with other offices in De Pere, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Meadowbrook Smiles
    2550 Glendale Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 307-7254
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Timbercreek Smiles
    1926 Dickinson Rd, De Pere, WI 54115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 307-7248
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dental Implant
Dental Veneer
Dentures
Dental Implant
Dental Veneer
Dentures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Van Miller?

    Nov 30, 2022
    had two procedures a 40 year old filling replaced and a second equally as vintage filling replaced with a crown. crowns made on site, with who procedure taking less than 2 hours. not to mention the great xmas singing voice!!!
    Jay H. — Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Van Miller, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rebecca Van Miller, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Van Miller to family and friends

    Dr. Van Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Van Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rebecca Van Miller, DDS.

    About Dr. Rebecca Van Miller, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053534289
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Van Miller, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rebecca Van Miller, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.