Dr. Rebecca Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Walker, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Walker, MD
Dr. Rebecca Walker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
-
1
Norton Women's Specialists - Downtown601 S Floyd St Ste 350, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 449-6400
-
2
Norton Immediate Care Center - Dixie4420 Dixie Hwy Ste 116, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 449-6400
-
3
Gateway Rehab300 HIGH POINT CT, Mount Washington, KY 40047 Directions (502) 449-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?
I had been suffering several symptoms for a few years and had seen a few other doctors that couldn't find anything wrong with me. Dr. Walker was the one doctor that did find out what was wrong and did my surgery to fix it. I'm so thankful to have found her! I'll never go to another doctor. She is thorough, patient, kind and so intelligent.
About Dr. Rebecca Walker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1689639510
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.