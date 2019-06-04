Dr. Rebecca Walker is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Walker is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Parkwest Womens Specialists Pllc9314 Park West Blvd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-1000
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After years of being brushed aside with my endometriosis, it’s refreshing to have someone listen to me and take me seriously. I would especially recommend her for anyone who suspects they have this.
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.