Dr. Rebecca Wayman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Wayman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Belton Regional Medical Center.
Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 598 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5283
Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists - Belton17067 S Outer Rd Ste 300, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 403-3798
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Dr.Wayman is very professional and trustworthy. Answers any questions or concerns, good listener.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1447425327
- University Of Missouri - Kansas City
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
