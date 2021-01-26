Dr. Rebecca Weprin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weprin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Weprin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Weprin, MD
Dr. Rebecca Weprin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Weprin works at
Dr. Weprin's Office Locations
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 705, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-2777
Ob Gyn Healthcare Associates8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-1203Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weprin has been my doctor for over 15 years and I have yet to have a bad visit. She's patient, good listener, takes her time understanding any concerns and has an amazing bedside manner. I've referred many people to her - including my mother and both daughters.
About Dr. Rebecca Weprin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295710705
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weprin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weprin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weprin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weprin has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weprin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weprin speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weprin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weprin.
