Overview

Dr. Rebecca Wiatrek, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center, College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Wiatrek works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.