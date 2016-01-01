Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD
Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Augusta University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Augusta University Medical Center901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1508119983
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yang.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has not been reviewed and rated yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.