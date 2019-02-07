See All General Surgeons in Summit, NJ
Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (15)
Map Pin Small Summit, NJ
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD

Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Yang works at Atlantic Maternal-fetal Medicine - Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ and Rockaway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Maternal-fetal Medicine - Overlook Medical Center
    11 Overlook Rd Ste LL102, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 598-6576
  2. 2
    Atlantic Brest Associates - Union Campus
    1896 Morris Ave Ste 2, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 598-6576
  3. 3
    Overlook Hospital
    99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 598-6576
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Atlantic Breast Assoc-rockaway Hlth Pavilion
    333 Mount Hope Ave Ste 170, Rockaway, NJ 07866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 893-6633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 07, 2019
    I had the luck of finding Dr. Yang. I had breast cancer twice, 10 years apart. She is caring, concerned, kind and spends as much time with you as you need. Her style and personality put me at ease during a very difficult & scary time. Unfortunately for Massachusetts, she moved to NJ. Loved her.
    Cindy Holden-Amor in Georgetown, MA — Feb 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891895827
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
