Dr. Rebeka Weber, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebeka Weber, MD
Dr. Rebeka Weber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan.
Dr. Weber's Office Locations
The Womens Health Group P.A.1620 Charles Pl, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 776-1400
Manhattan Surgical1829 College Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 776-1400
Women's Health Group PA East8315 Positano Dr, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 776-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weber was incredibly friendly and helpful. She was very reassuring and addressed my concerns. Would recommend 100%.
About Dr. Rebeka Weber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1851529390
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
