Dr. Rebekah Allen, MD
Dr. Rebekah Allen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Albuquerque - Northside5757 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 888-5757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Eye Associates of New Mexico5200 Eubank Blvd NE Ste A4, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 298-4419Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Superb. She filled in for my scheduled eye surgeon, who was ill, and was professional and kind. And the surgery was effective. Only good things to say.
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1083810311
- Casey Eye Inst|Oregon Health Sciences University
- University Of New Mexico Hospital
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
