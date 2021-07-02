Overview of Dr. Rebekah Austin, MD

Dr. Rebekah Austin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Austin works at Neurosurgery Ballad Health in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.