Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebekah Bernard, MD
Dr. Rebekah Bernard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Gulf Coast Direct Primary Care17595 S Tamiami Trl Ste 204, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 340-5589
- Medicare
Dr. Bernard is a compassionate and skilled physician who cares deeply about her patients well bring.
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Florida Hospital Orlando
- FLORIDA HOSPITAL
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernard speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.