Overview of Dr. Rebekah Fu, MD

Dr. Rebekah Fu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Fu works at STRAUB CLINIC & HOSPITAL, Honolulu, HI in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.