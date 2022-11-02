Overview

Dr. Rebekah Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.