Dr. Rebekah Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Fairfax Colorectal Surgery2710 Prosperity Ave Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-2841Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Novant Health Uva Health System Prince William Surgical Associate14010 Smoketown Rd Ste 105, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 730-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Capital
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kim is a good doctor because she is a good person - you can just tell. I sought her out because I would have no other doctor, especially for these sensitive needs.
- Orlando Regl Med Ctr
- Roosevelt-St Lukes|St Luke's Hosp
- Roosevelt/st Luke'S|St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Dartmouth Med
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
