Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rebekah Koch, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebekah Koch, MD
Dr. Rebekah Koch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Koch's Office Locations
Aaron K Calodney M.d. P.A.10 Medical Center Blvd Ste C, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 639-4393
About Dr. Rebekah Koch, MD
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417119603
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.