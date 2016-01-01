Overview

Dr. Rebekah Kriegsman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Kriegsman works at Muskogee Cancer Care in Muskogee, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.