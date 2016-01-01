Overview of Dr. Rebekah Lipstein, MD

Dr. Rebekah Lipstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Lipstein works at West Park Pediatrics in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Ocean, NJ and Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.