Dr. Rebekah Neal-Kraal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebekah Neal-Kraal, MD
Dr. Rebekah Neal-Kraal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Neal-Kraal works at
Dr. Neal-Kraal's Office Locations
-
1
Valerius Medical Group and Research Center of10861 Cherry St Ste 104, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 794-9801
- 2 2110 N Santa Fe Ave, Compton, CA 90222 Directions (310) 637-7131
-
3
Valerius Medical Group2840 Long Beach Blvd Ste 365, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 989-2374
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This beautiful doctor stayed with me for almost 1 1/2 hours to know me and my illness and answered all my questions . My next visit same, very compassionate she knew I was so scared . Being a nurse you have all the fears but Dr Neal -Kraal gave me hope . I love her .
About Dr. Rebekah Neal-Kraal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1215165667
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Cnty-Usc Med Ctr
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University
- Rheumatology
