Overview

Dr. Rebekah Oyler, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with UNC School of Medicine



Dr. Oyler works at Capital Dermatology of NC in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.