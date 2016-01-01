Overview of Dr. Rebekka Levis, DO

Dr. Rebekka Levis, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Levis works at Pediatric Neurology & Epilepsy of BCHP of Westchester in Hawthorne, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.