Dr. Rebekka Levis, DO

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rebekka Levis, DO

Dr. Rebekka Levis, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Levis works at Pediatric Neurology & Epilepsy of BCHP of Westchester in Hawthorne, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levis' Office Locations

    BCHP Saw Mill Specialty Office
    40 Saw Mill River Rd, Hawthorne, NY 10532 (914) 768-3970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital
  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis

Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Child and Adolescent Development
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever-Induced Seizure
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Normal Baby Development
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents
Primary Care for Adolescents
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Rebekka Levis, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548492093
    Education & Certifications

    • Maria Fareri Children's Hospital
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Villanova University
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebekka Levis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levis works at Pediatric Neurology & Epilepsy of BCHP of Westchester in Hawthorne, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levis’s profile.

    Dr. Levis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

