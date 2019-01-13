Dr. Reda Bassali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- GA
- Augusta
- Dr. Reda Bassali, MD
Dr. Reda Bassali, MD
Overview of Dr. Reda Bassali, MD
Dr. Reda Bassali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Bassali works at
Dr. Bassali's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Children
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Breath Testing
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Infant Care
- View other providers who treat Infections
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neonatal Care
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bassali?
Dr. BASSALI IS A WONDERFUL PHYSICAN. HE REALLY CARES FOR HIS PATIENTS AND THEIR PARENTS.
About Dr. Reda Bassali, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1043329055
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bassali using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bassali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassali works at
Dr. Bassali speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.