Dr. Reda Girgis, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.9 (36)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Reda Girgis, MD

Dr. Reda Girgis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo University - Egypt (SOM & GME) and is affiliated with Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Girgis works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Girgis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-8244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
  • Munson Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Reda Girgis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1336193648
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Hospital and Clinics (GME)
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Health System (GME)
    Medical Education
    • Cairo University - Egypt (SOM &amp; GME)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reda Girgis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girgis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Girgis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Girgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Girgis works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Girgis’s profile.

    Dr. Girgis has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girgis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Girgis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girgis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girgis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girgis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

