Dr. Reda Ismail, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Reda Ismail, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Melvindale, MI. 

Dr. Ismail works at Melvindale Family Dentistry in Melvindale, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Melvindale Family Dentistry
    3113 Oakwood Blvd, Melvindale, MI 48122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 789-4993

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentures
Root Canal
Teeth Extraction
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Ameritas
    • Dental Network of America
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2016
    Dr. Ismail is very professional and provided me with a thorough exam. His office staff is very welcoming and on top of things. The office is immaculate and I witnessed the staff sterilizing all the equipment and machines after each patient. I highly recommend Dr. Ismail to all family and friends.
    Nessrine Ismail-Sobh in Dearborn heights , Michigan — Jan 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reda Ismail, DDS
    About Dr. Reda Ismail, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871757849
