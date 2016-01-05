Dr. Reda Ismail, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ismail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reda Ismail, DDS
Overview
Dr. Reda Ismail, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Melvindale, MI.
Locations
Melvindale Family Dentistry3113 Oakwood Blvd, Melvindale, MI 48122 Directions (313) 789-4993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ismail is very professional and provided me with a thorough exam. His office staff is very welcoming and on top of things. The office is immaculate and I witnessed the staff sterilizing all the equipment and machines after each patient. I highly recommend Dr. Ismail to all family and friends.
About Dr. Reda Ismail, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1871757849
Dr. Ismail has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ismail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
