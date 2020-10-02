Overview of Dr. Reda Issa, MD

Dr. Reda Issa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Issa works at Associated Retina Consultants, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Mesa, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.