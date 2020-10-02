See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Reda Issa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Reda Issa, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Reda Issa, MD

Dr. Reda Issa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.

Dr. Issa works at Associated Retina Consultants, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Mesa, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ijeoma Asota, MD
Dr. Ijeoma Asota, MD
4.6 (103)
View Profile
Dr. Jordan Graff, MD
Dr. Jordan Graff, MD
4.7 (189)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Adelberg, MD
Dr. Daniel Adelberg, MD
4.6 (236)
View Profile

Dr. Issa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Retina Consultants
    1750 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
  2. 2
    Associated Retinal Consultants, Peoria office
    15353 N 91st Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
  3. 3
    Associated Retina Consultants
    1933 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 833-1049
  4. 4
    Associated Retinal Consultants, Gilbert, AZ
    3513 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3500
  5. 5
    Associated Retina Consultants
    1626 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 535-5779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valleywise Health Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Issa?

    Oct 02, 2020
    I was visiting my daughter from out of town and saw Dr Issa after hours. He diagnosed me with a retinal tear and treated it. I was very nervous about getting laser treatment, but he was extremely patient and reassuring. Highly recommend.
    — Oct 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reda Issa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Reda Issa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Issa to family and friends

    Dr. Issa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Issa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reda Issa, MD.

    About Dr. Reda Issa, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255759981
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reda Issa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Issa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Issa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Issa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Issa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Issa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Issa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Issa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Reda Issa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.