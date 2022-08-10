Dr. Redentor Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Redentor Roy, MD
Overview of Dr. Redentor Roy, MD
Dr. Redentor Roy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Pamantasan ng Santo Tomas University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Roy's Office Locations
Vital Podiatry13219 Dotson Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 805-3573
Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 420, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3574Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Nephrology Group, P.A.21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 410, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3575
Hospital Affiliations
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable
About Dr. Redentor Roy, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Columbia University College of Physicians &amp; Surgeons
- Pamantasan ng Santo Tomas University of Santo Tomas
- Nephrology
Dr. Roy works at
