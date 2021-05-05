Dr. Rediet Kokebie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokebie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rediet Kokebie, MD
Overview of Dr. Rediet Kokebie, MD
Dr. Rediet Kokebie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Kokebie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kokebie's Office Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Rheumatology Chicago2845 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 665-6851
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kokebie?
Doctor Kokobie is an excellent doctor that cares about her patients and takes her time with them. She is very intelligent and explains everything very well.
About Dr. Rediet Kokebie, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1861728677
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kokebie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kokebie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokebie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kokebie works at
Dr. Kokebie has seen patients for Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kokebie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kokebie speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokebie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokebie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokebie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokebie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.