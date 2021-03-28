Dr. Reece Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reece Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reece Jones, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sparks, NV.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Peak Allergy Ltd1311 N McCarran Blvd Ste 104, Sparks, NV 89431 Directions (775) 433-2222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have suffered from allergies most of my adult life. In my younger years it was mostly seasonal, however I now have allergy symptoms year round, as well as allergy related asthma. We moved to Nevada three years ago and was not able to locate an allergist that could help me until I met Dr. Reese Jones. He patiently listened to my concerns and was genuinely interested in helping me. Due to other health issues, I am somewhat limited to certain allergy medications but this did not deter Dr. Jones. He has been relentless in finding the cause and then providing the best possible treatment to remedy and control my allergies. Dr. Jones cares about his patients. He is thoughtful, kind, compassionate and extremely knowledgeable. I have complete trust and confidence in his medical ability to assist anyone who suffers from allergies and have recommended him to many friends and neighbors. I will always be grateful to him for helping me with my allergies.
About Dr. Reece Jones, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.