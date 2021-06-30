Dr. Reed Fogg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reed Fogg, MD
Overview of Dr. Reed Fogg, MD
Dr. Reed Fogg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Fogg's Office Locations
Intermountain Spine Institute5770 S 250 E Ste 135, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 314-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
2010 Dr. Fogg and Dr. Berry done a back surgery on my L4 and L5 fusion and Titanium brace installed. Absolutely a miracle with 100% no pain anymore after suffering for over 50 years. I broke my back when I was very young! Dr, Fogg is a great man and a great doctor!
About Dr. Reed Fogg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1881663870
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Orthopedic Surgery
