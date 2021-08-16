Dr. Mauser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed Mauser, DPM
Overview of Dr. Reed Mauser, DPM
Dr. Reed Mauser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mauser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mauser's Office Locations
-
1
Alpha Pharmacy Inc7652 N Nob Hill Rd, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 724-9994
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mauser?
very good
About Dr. Reed Mauser, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1548586571
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauser accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauser works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.