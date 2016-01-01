Dr. Reed Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reed Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reed Mitchell, MD
Dr. Reed Mitchell, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Institute6605 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 430-3336
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
About Dr. Reed Mitchell, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225091267
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Anemia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.